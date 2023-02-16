A new documentary, podcast on the life of Kanye West in works

Kanye West aka Ye will soon be getting a documentary and a podcast based on his life – music career and fashion moves. The BBC Two film comes after they recently explored Britney Spears’ conservatorship in another docu film called The Battle for Britney. The working title of Ye’s docu film is We Need to Talk About Kanye.

As per reports, the podcast will have eight parts from UK producer Forest Sounds. The podcast and documentary will both premiere at the same time.

Kanye West has dominated the news with his controversial statements, divorce with Kim Kardashian and subsequent name calling in the public over the estranged partner’s lovers. He was recently slammed by multiple brands with many even breaking ties with him after he made anti-Semitic statements and praised Hitler.

In October 2022, Kanye West made numerous comments about the Jewish people. Post that, Meta imposed a restriction on his Instagram account and content was removed.

The documentary will thus take a look at the rapper’s tumultuous life in the wake of this backlash. It will assess his place in popular culture and downfall.