'Jaya Hey 2.0': 75 singers collaborate to honour 75th Independence Day

To mark the 75th Independence Day, 75 Indian singers have joined hands for a song titled 'Jaya Hey 2.0'. As a part of the Government of India's initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das has conceptualised, composed and directed the song.

The song launch event of the special tribute 'Jaya Hey 2.0' was graced by Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupam Islam, Sourendro Mullick, and Soumyojit Das.

The song is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata AKA Jana Gana Mana, which was penned by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911. The song consists of five stanzas. Only the first stanza was adopted as the National Anthem in the 1950s.

Watch the music video of 'Jaya Hey 2.0' below:

Some singers who have lent their voices for this track are Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Kumar Sanu, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Papon, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.