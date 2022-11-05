Short film review: '7 Star Dinosor Entertainment' is poignant comment on migrant workers and their struggles

Migrant labourers from tiny villages and towns travel to large cities in the hopes of earning a livelihood and building a name for themselves. Every day, thousands of individuals board trains for metro cities across India, leaving their families and everything behind.



In 2020, when the world was forced to shut down due to the pandemic, migrant workers were the most impacted by the lockdown; their life was altered in a single day—no house, no employment, nothing. Vaishali Naik's latest short film ‘7 Star Dinosor Entertainment’ also depicts the story of two migrant labourers who lost everything in their lives thanks to the pandemic.



The 19-minute short film tells the story of two brothers, Sudhir and Vinod, who were earning well from their small business together, ‘7 Star Dinosor Entertainment.’ Dressed in Dinosaur costumes, they used to perform at local get-togethers, birthday parties, and malls. The two brothers were doing well until COVID-19 invaded our lives, halting public gatherings for nearly two years.

Obsessed with Hollywood dinosaur movies, both of them had worked hard to turn their lives around. But, the tragic situation has dashed all their hopes and dreams. After starving and fighting for two whole years, they have now reached a point when they have nothing to eat, situation is so dire that the only thing they have left to eat is a cake gifted by one of their wealthy clients, recently.



This fictitious story told in the guise of a documentary, attempts to depict the experience of thousands of migrant workers who face similar challenges in their life. Many attempted to return to their towns, but some got stuck, and the only thing they were left with was faith that everything would return to normalcy one day.



The 19-minute film tells us many poignant things about life and its struggles and difficulties. It also reminds us of the time, when many of us were kind of enjoying the lockdown, there were others who were struggling for food and starving. Like the dinosaurs, two human individuals became extinct in a country of millions; no one to care about their loss, no one with whom they could share their suffering, their anguish - they were just all alone.



Naik attempts to cover many serious subjects by giving a touch of humour, such as in one scene, where the younger brother is laughingly recounting a COVID-19 incident in which his elder brother Sudhir faked about having COVID in order to acquire some food from the hospital



The 19-minute drama is concise, with decent performances by Rahul Sahu as the younger brother and Kapil Dev as the older brother Sudhir.



The director has tried to tell the story of hundreds of migrant workers, and their difficulties in an effective way. Nonetheless, there were some points in the film that felt exaggerated. Overall, it's a good commentary on the life of thousands of migrant workers; everything in the film seems so genuine and accurate, from actors to set, however, there's still a sense of emptiness.

The torment story of two brothers may not be able to keep you hooked for straight 19 minutes, but it will undoubtedly make you think about migrant workers and how their lives have been terribly altered as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

