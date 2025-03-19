With captivating stories, enchanting visuals, and distinctive characters, the realm of anime has produced hundreds of shows that have secured a remarkable place in the history of storytelling and cinema worldwide.

When it comes to exploring the world of anime, it seems endless. But here, our focus is on the best movies that have garnered the highest IMDb ratings.

Highest Rated Anime Films, according to IMDb ratings

Spirited Away

IMDb rating: 8.6

This 2001 masterpiece tells the story of a girl Chihiro Ogino, who moves to new neighbourhood with her parents and enters the world of spirits as her parents are turned into pigs. How she tries to make her way to the human world makes the rest of the story.

Grave of the Fireflies

IMDb rating: 8.5

One of the heartwrenching movies that will definatly leave you with tears. Set in Japan during World War II, the movie tells the story of two orphaned siblings, 14-year-old Seita and his 4-year-old sister Setsuko, who are surviving alone in the war-torn country.

Your Name

IMDb rating: 8.4

With vivid visuals and emotional storytelling, this mysterious romantic fantasy drama follows two teenagers, Taki and Mitsuha, who swap their bodies despite not knowing anything about each other.

Princess Mononoke

IMDb rating: 8.5

One of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic films, this fantasy adventure film is set in Muromachi period of Japanese history. The movie follows Ashitaka, a young Emishi prince, who gets embroiled in the conflict between Irontown and the forest of the god.

Gintama the Movie: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya

IMDb rating: 8.3

The movie that comes with a blend of emotions revolves aorund Gintoki Sakata, who wakes up in a dystopian future where everything has gone upside down. How things will get back to normal makes the rest of the plot.

Howl's Moving Castle

IMDb rating: 8.2

Based on the 1986 novel Howl's Moving Castle by British author Diana Wynne Jones, the film set in a backdrop of war tells the story of Sophie, a young milliner, who is now an elderly woman after being cursed by a witch who enters her shop.

A Silent Voice: The Movie

IMDb rating: 8.1

Based on the manga of the same name, this coming-of-age drama tells the story of a man Shoya, who was once a bully. However, after being socially outcast, he tries to amend things with a deaf girl, whom he once bullied.