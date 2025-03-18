Famously known as "anime," Japanese animation has captivated cinephiles across the world for years. With stunning visuals, compelling storytelling, and unforgettable characters, anime films have left a lasting impact on audiences.

Over the years, several anime films have made history with record-breaking box office earnings. Here’s a look at the highest-grossing anime movies of all time:

7 Highest-Grossing Anime Movies of All Time

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train

Worldwide Gross: $507.1 million

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train is the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. Released in 2020, the movie is the first film adaptation of the famous manga series and tells the captivating story of Tanjiro.

Your Name

Worldwide Gross: $405.3 million

One of the most beloved and heartwarming anime films. This movie tells the story of two high school students, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who are total strangers, but suddenly begin to swap bodies.

Spirited Away

Worldwide Gross: $396 million

Released in 2001, Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning fantasy film comes with stunning visuals and a story that will stay with you for the longest time. The movie popularised Japanese animation in the whole world.

The movie tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro, whose life turns upside down after entering the world of kami.

Suzume

Worldwide Gross: $318 million

Set in the backdrop of disaster, this coming-of-age fantasy adventure movie revolves around teenagers Suzume Iwato and Souta Munakata, who come together to save Japan from the disaster.

The Boy and the Heron

Worldwide Gross: $294.2 million

Blending emotions with thought-provoking, Hayao Miyazaki’s impactful story tells the story of a young boy, who moves to the countryside after his mother's death, where he discovers a mysterious world.

The First Slam Dunk

Worldwide Gross: $279 million

This basketball anime with intense action follows Ryota Miyagi, a passionate basketball player, and his teammates challenging match with other champions

One Piece Film: Red

Worldwide Gross: $246.5 million

Based on the famous film series of the manga of the same, the movie is a musical spin, telling the story of Uta, a well-known singer, who reveals her hidden identity.



