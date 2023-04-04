5 characters from Kanjoos Makhichoos that made us laugh

ZEE5 show Kanjoos Makhichoos received a fantastic response from the audience. Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the comedy drama stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and the late comedian Raju Srivastav in pivotal roles.

Apart from the comedian adding his zing to the film, here are 5 characters from the film that stood out for us and made us laugh:

1. Kunal Kemmu is seen playing Jamnaprasad Pandey who is a skinflint. His parents, wife and son are fed up with his penny-pinching habits. He tries to save money on every little thing, from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using one agarbatti throughout the month. Kunal Kemmu entertains us with his pitch perfect dialogue delivery and accent.



2. Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays Jamnaprasad’s wife Madhuri. She has high hopes and expectations from Jamna when it comes to fulfilling her wishes like getting her an iPhone or buying her a branded lipstick but is disheartened by his penny-pinching habits. With her Lucknow(i) accent and full of life character, she is fun to watch.

3. Piyush Mishra as Gangaprasad Pandey is also fed up with his son’s penny-pinching habits and the father-son bond is something to look out for. Additionally, the veteran actor provides an acting masterclass via his subtle performance and takes over the screen in an unusual, likeable way.



4. We saw Raju Srivastav playing his last role on screen as a government official in this film. He excelled in his role with his perfect comic timing, typical Uttar Pradesh accent and mannerisms and impresses us yet again! This will be a performance to remember for his fans.

5. Hema Singh plays the role of Jhumri. She is witty, playful, and full of life and entertains us in every frame she graces with her funny antics and characteristics. She is an equal match to all the characters on-screen and stands on her own.

Kanjoos Makhichoos is currently streaming on ZEE5.

