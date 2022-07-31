30 years of Kajol, husband Ajay Devgn shares heartfelt note: To many more milestones, movies & memories

Bollywood actress Kajol has completed 30 years in the film industry today. The 47-year-old actor made her debut in the year 1992 with the film 'Bekhudi' co-starring Kamal Sadanah. In the three decades, Kajol has carved a niche in the industry with challenging roles she has portrayed.

Marking the special day, Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn also celebrated the big milestone. Taking to his social media, he shared a picture of them together dancing from their 2020 hit picture 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. For his film, Ajay won the best actor award at 68th National Film Awards. This is his third national award.

In the picture, Devgn played the role of an unsung hero Tanaji and Kajol played the role of his on-screen wife. Sharing a picture on his social media handles, Devgn wrote, “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories.”



Kajol also shared a montage video made up of her most-iconic roles and wrote, ''Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn't really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So, cheers to 30 years and counting... and God willing to another 30 more!”

Ajay and Kajol are happily married since 1999 and share two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol has been part of many successful and cult classic films like 'DDLJ, 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain', 'Darr' and others. The daughter of a veteran actress Tanuja, sha is a recipient of several prestigious awards including six Filmfare Awards and holds a record of most Best Actress wins. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga' and recently the actress announced that she will make her debut in web series with Disney+Hotstar very soon.

