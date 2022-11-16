2023 Grammy Awards: The complete list of nominees

Beyonce is the top nominee at the 65th Grammy Awards which celebrates and honours the best of the music world. The singer has earned nine nominations, mostly for her album 'Renaissance' and one for 'Be Alive' from the film 'King Richard'.



The awards will be held on February 5 in Los Angeles. Other prominent nominations at this year's Grammys include Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven apiece; and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, with six each.



Beyonce is also now tied with her husband Jay-z for the most nominations received by any musician in the history of the awards.



This year's Grammys will also witness a faceoff between Beyonce and Adele. The two were nominated in major categories last in 2017 when Adele's '25' won the album of the year beating Beyonce's 'Lemonade'.



Check out the full list of nominees for 2023 Grammy Awards:



Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Gayle

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“God Did,” -DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones

“Evergreen,” Pentatonix

“Thank You,” Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Between Dreaming and Joy,” Jeff Coffin

“Not Tight,” Domi & JD Beck

“Blooz,” Grant Geissman

“Jacob’s Ladder,” Brad Mehldau

“Empire Central,” Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost

“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer,” Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Blackout,” Turnstile

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Harmonia’s Dream,” The War on Drugs

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck



Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty,” Big Thief

“King,” Florence + the Machine

“Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps on Fallin’,” Babyface featuring Ella Mai

“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

“’Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,”Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,”Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Operation Funk,” Cory Henry

“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

“Drones,” Terrace Martin

“Starfruit,” Moonchild

“Red Balloon,” Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Jack Harlow featuring Drake

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5,”Kendrick Lamar

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Taylor Swift

“If I Was a Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Willie Nelson

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest,” Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Positano Songs,” Will Ackerman

“Joy,” Paul Avgerinos

“Mantra Americana,” Madi Das and Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders

“The Passenger,” Cheryl B. Engelhardt

“Mystic Mirror,” White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley, soloist

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The Evening: Live at Apparatus,” The Baylor Project

“Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy

“Fade to Black,” Carmen Lundy

“Fifty,” The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester

“Ghost Song,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

“Live in Italy,” Peter Erskine Trio

“LongGone,” Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival,” Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding

“Parallel Motion,” Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Bird Lives,” John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren and SWR Big Band

“Remembering Bob Freedman,” Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band directed by Christian Jacob

“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra,” Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

“Center Stage,” Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber and WDR Big Band conducted by Michael Abene

“Architecture of Storms,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows



Best Latin Jazz Album

“Fandango at the Wall in New York,” Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

“Crisálida,” Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers

“If You Will,” Flora Purim

“Rhythm & Soul,” Arturo Sandoval

“Música De Las Américas,” Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive,” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, and Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray,” Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett and Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover and Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good,” Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us,” For King & Country and Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson and Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Die to Live,” Maranda Curtis

“Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Clarity,” Doe

“Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

“All Things New,” Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Lion,” Elevation Worship

“Breathe,” Maverick City Music

“Life After Death,” TobyMac

“Always,” Chris Tomlin

“My Jesus,” Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Let’s Just Praise the Lord,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Confessio — Irish American Roots,” Keith and Kristyn Getty

“The Willie Nelson Family,” Willie Nelson

“2:22,” Karen Peck and New River

“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Dharma+,” Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee

“La 167,” Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“El Alimento,” Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo,” Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen,” Mon Laferte

“Alegoría,” Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes,” Fito Paez

“Motomami,” Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Abeja,” Reina Chiquis

“Un Canto por México — El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade

“La Reunión (Deluxe),” Los Tigres Del Norte

“EP #1,” Forajido Christian Nodal

“Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe),” Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Pa’lla Voy,” Marc Anthony

“Quiero Verte Feliz,” La Santa Cecilia

“Lado A Lado B,” Víctor Manuelle

“Legendario,” Tito Nieves

“Imágenes Latinas,” Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Cumbiana II,” Carlos Vives



Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version),” Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel,” Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty,” Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith),” Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again,” Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message,” Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star,” Anaïs Mitchell

“Forever,” Sheryl Crow

“High and Lonesome,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Best Americana Album

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Things Happen That Way,” Dr. John

“Good to Be … ,” Keb’ Mo’

“Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

“Just Like That…,” Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

“Toward the Fray,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“Almost Proud,” The Del McCoury Band

“Calling You From My Mountain,” Peter Rowan

“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

“Get Yourself Outside,” Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Heavy Load Blues,” Gov’t Mule

“The Blues Don’t Lie,” Buddy Guy

“Get On Board,” Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

“The Sun Is Shining Down,” John Mayall

“Mississippi Son,” Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Done Come Too Far,” Shemekia Copeland

“Crown,” Eric Gales

“Bloodline Maintenance,” Ben Harper

“Set Sail,” North Mississippi Allstars

“Brother Johnny,” Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

“Spellbound,” Judy Collins

“Revealer,” Madison Cunningham

“The Light at the End of the Line,” Janis Ian

“Age of Apathy,” Aoife O’Donovan

“Hell on Church Street,” Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Full Circle,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring LSU Golden Band from Tigerland

“Natalie Noelani,” Natalie Ai Kamauu

“Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani — Live at the Getty Center,” Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

“Lucky Man,” Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

“Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Ranky Tanky



Best Reggae Album

“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid

“Gifted,” Koffee

“Scorcha,” Sean Paul

“Third Time’s the Charm,” Protoje

“Com Fly Wid Mi,” Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

“Udhero Na,” Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down,” Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

“Shuruaat,” Berklee Indian Ensemble

“Love, Damini,” Burna Boy

“Queen of Sheba,” Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

“Between Us … (Live),” Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

“Sakura,” Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

“Into the Little Blue House,” Wendy and DB

“Los Fabulosos,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

“The Movement,” Alphabet Rockers

“Ready Set Go!,” Divinity Roxx

“Space Cadet,” Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

“Act Like You Got Some Sense,” Jamie Foxx

“All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks,” Mel Brooks

“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Finding Me,” Viola Davis

“Music Is History,” Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Black Men Are Precious,” Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman

“Hiding in Plain View,” Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“The Poet Who Sat by the Door,” J. Ivy

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.,” Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis CK

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

“Caroline, or Change,”New Broadway Cast

“Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” 2022 Broadway Cast

“MJ the Musical,” Original Broadway Cast

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Original Broadway Cast

“Six: Live on Opening Night,” Original Broadway Cast

“A Strange Loop,” Original Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Elvis,” Various Artists

“Encanto,” Various Artists

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2),” Various Artists

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story,” Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“The Batman,” Michael Giacchino, composer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco, composer

“No Time to Die,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Succession: Season 3,” Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard,” Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World,” Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”; Beyoncé́

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”; Taylor Swift

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Lady Gaga

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” from “The Woman King”;Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo

“Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red”; Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; Lin-Manuel Miranda,

Best Instrumental Composition

“African Tales,” Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible,” Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues,” Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)

“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the ‘Family Matters’ Theme Song),” Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love,” Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness),” Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Let It Happen,” Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram),” Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

“Beginningless Beginning,” Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

“Divers,” William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

“Everything Was Beautiful,” Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

“Telos,” Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

“Voyeurist,” Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined,” Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

“Big Mess,” Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

“Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set),” Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb and Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

“Book,” Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83,” Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

“The American Clavé Recordings,” Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

“Andy Irvine and Paul Brady,” Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine and Paul Brady)

“Harry Partch, 1942,” John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

“Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

“Against the Odds: 1974-1982,” Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal and Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

“The Goldberg Variations — The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions,” Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

“Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” Scott Billington, Ted Olson and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

“To Whom It May Concern…,” Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Adolescence,” George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

“Black Radio III,” Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas and Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

“Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” Dave Cerminara and Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

“Harry’s House,” Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark“Spike” Stent and Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

“Wet Leg,” Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder and Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

“Break My Soul,” (Terry Hunter Remix) Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix),” Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix),” Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)

“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix),” Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Aguilera,” Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

“Divine Tides,” Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)

“Memories … Do Not Open,” Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell and Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

“Picturing the Invisible — Focus 1,” Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

“Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World,” Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra,” Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Perspectives,” Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

“Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World,” Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)

“Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes,” Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Sila — The Breath of the World,” Doug Perkins, conductor off Michigan Department of Chamber Music and University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Eastman: Stay on It,” Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“John Williams — The Berlin Concert,” John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman,” Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Aucoin: Eurydice,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Davis: X — The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson and Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“Bach: St. John Passion,” John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)

“Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 — The Middle Quartets,” Dover Quartet

“Musical Remembrances,” Neave Trio

“Perspectives,” Third Coast Percussion

“Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet

“What Is American,” PUBLIQuartet



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Abels: Isolation Variation,” Hilary Hahn

“Bach: The Art of Life,” Daniil Trifonov

“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations,” Mitsuko Uchida

“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic,” Mak Grgic

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Eden,” Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“How Do I Find You,” Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

“Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?,” Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)

“Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly,” Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and the Knights; Reginald Mobley)

“Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene,” Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

“An Adoption Story,” Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Aspire,” JP Jofre and Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert for Ukraine,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds,” Voces8; Barnaby Smith and Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven and Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Ligneous Suite,” Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum and Dover Quartet)

“Bermel: Intonations,” Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

“Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God,” Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons and Gewandhausorchester)

“Puts: Contact,” Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved,” Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé and Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

“Easy on Me,” Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet to Come,” BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman,” Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was,” Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

“Adele One Night Only,” Adele

“Our World,” Justin Bieber

“Billie Eilish Live at the O2,” Billie Eilish

“Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance),” Rosalía

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Various Artists

“A Band A Brotherhood A Barn,” Neil Young and Crazy Horse