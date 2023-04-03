2023 CMT Music Awards: Full list of winners

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll emerged as the big winner, taking home three awards for his much-loved confessional songs. The "Son of a Sinner" singer got emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, which aired on CBS, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and gave a shout-out to those who felt like him.

"You can be whatever you want to be. I promise you that. I told them that I wanted to be a country singer and I am standing here at the CMT Awards with the male video of the year, baby," Roll shouted.

Before receiving the honours, he brought a choir out on the stage and performed his prayer-themed song "Need a Favor". The show, however, started off with a sombre tone as co-host Kelsea Ballerini read off the names of six victims of a school shooting killed Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. She shared her own experience with the audience and revealed that in 2008 she witnessed something similar at her hometown high school cafeteria in Knoxville.

Meanwhile, country superstar and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain received the Equal Play Award for being a "visible and vocal advocate" for diverse voices in country music.

Lainey Wilson, on the other hand, won twice with female video of the year for "Heart Like a Truck" and collaborative video of the year for "Wait in the Truck". Check out the full list of winners below!

Video of the year: Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll – "Son Of A Sinner"

Group/Duo video of the year: Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle"

Breakthrough female video of the year: Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Breakthrough male video of the year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

Collaborative video of the year: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

CMT performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT digital-first performance of year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT "All Accesss")

Collaborations took centre stage for most of the three-hour show. Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde performed a cover of Foreigner’s "I Want to Know What Love is" while heavy fog rolled over the stage and into the crowd.

Pop singer Stefani performed her pop-punk hit "Just a Girl" alongside country singer Carly Pearce. Rocker Alanis Morissette brought '90s rock to the stage with a group performance of "You Oughta Know" starring Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade.

Carrie Underwood, who is the most-awarded artist in CMT history with 25 awards, performed "Hate My Heart"as fireworks lit up the Austin night. Four-time Grammy winner Clark Jr. performed a tribute to the late Texas guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn at the top of the show.

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd were honoured with a tribute performance following the death in March of the last original member, Gary Rossington. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Slash of Guns N’ Roses and the Allman Brothers’ Warren Haynes and Chuck Leavell wrapped the show with singers Paul Rodgers and Cody Johnson and backup vocals from LeAnn Rimes and Judd.

