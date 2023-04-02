Priyanka Chopra shares fun photos from her rickshaw date with Nick Jonas - see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai earlier this week for the two-day NMACC event. Dressed to the nines, the couple gave the major couple goal as they walked hand in hand at the event. Now, the Citadel actress has shared a few photos of them from their adorable date night at the auto-rickshaw.

In the fun pictures that were taken on the second day of the gala, the couple is posing by the auto-rickshaw.

Sharing the fun pictures, Chopra wrote: “Date night and a [auto rickshaw emoji] with my forever guy Nick Jonas. Thank you, Ami Patel; as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist. So, my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west. Like me.”

In the picture, Chopra is looking glamorous in Amit Aggarwal's brocade saree dress. While Nick is looking dapper in the blue colour suit.



''Thank you Amit Aggarwal for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion. This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of the ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius, Amit and your gifted team.”



In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick are happily posing on the streets of Mumbai.



Check the snaps here:

For the second day of the gala, PeeCee looked elegant in the asymmetrical outfit that was made from the 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola saree. She paired her saree with the shiny colour bustier.



She accessorised her look with a diamond choker, earrings, and stilettos.



Priyanka's dancing video with Ranveer Singh has gone viral on social media. Watch the viral video here: