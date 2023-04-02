Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra groove to Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC | Watch video
Priyanka Chopra is going back to the US with some unforgettable memories for sure. The entire Bollywood came together under one roof for the grand opening of the MNACC cultural centre. In addition to the breathtaking looks, we also saw a string of mind-blowing performances from our Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.
Out of many, one performance that won the hearts of the public was of Priyanka and Ranveer. The actors gave a memorable performance as they groove on the popular track Gallan Goodiyaan from their movie Dil Dhadakne Do.
In the viral video, Ranveer, who is performing on the stage, can be seen inviting Priyanka from the audience as the track from their movie started playing.
Chopra, who was wearing an asymmetrical dress, first denies pointing at her high-slit outfit but can't resist dancing. Ranveer and Priyanka's performance on the famous track was the highlight of the night.
In the 2015 film, Ranveer and Priyanka played the role of brother-sister in Zoya Akhtar's film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah and Farhan Akhtar.
Thrilled by their performance, some netizens wrote, "We missed Ayesha and Kabir."
"Ayesha and Kabir together my heart can’t handle this," another wrote.
"I am over the moon watching this!!!! I miss her dancing scenes." Another wrote.
Priyanka arrived in India earlier this week with her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.