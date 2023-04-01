From Gigi Hadid to Zendaya: See all the celebrity arrivals at NMACC Gala

| Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

It’s a beautiful and glamorous night at the NMACC, a cultural centre in Mumbai. On Saturday, day 2 of the cultural fest saw the presence of many prominent personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood like supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Penélope Cruz, fashion stylist Law Roach, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. Scroll down and take a look:

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid looked dreamy in the Ivory-gold saree. Supermodel made some head turns at the gala as she stepped out wearing a saree with a heavy golden colour border. She paired her saree with the heavy embroidered golden blouse. Hadid completed her look with golden bangles and earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek bun that added more elegance to her look.

Zendaya

Zendaya, who is known for her slaying fashion looks, gave us one more swoon-worthy look from her designer wardrobe. Wearing a dark blue sequined saree, the Spider-Man actress shelled major fashion goals at the star-studded event, which saw the presence of many prominent personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood like supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Penélope Cruz, and fashion stylist Law Roach, among others.

Priyanka Chopra

For the Day 2, Priyanka made some heads turn at the event with her OOTD. Chopra was looking stunning in a colourfull asymetricall strapless dress. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper in a black suit.

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz stepped out wearing a pink colour gown. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit and her fur cape added more drama to her dazzling look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a beauty! The actress dazzled at the event in the golden shimmery body-hugging dress.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan attended the event with his ladylove Saba Azad. The much in love couple looked adorable as they walked hand in hand at the fest.

Sonam and Shanaya Kapoor

Sonam and Shanaya Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous in their dazzling looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with her black and silver body-hugging dress.

