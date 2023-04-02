Gigi Hadid thanks Varun Dhawan for making her Bollywood dream come true amid backlash

Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid became the hottest topic on the internet after their electrifying performance on the second day of the NMACC's opening gala in Mumbai. However, Dhawan faced a backlash for his performance, during which he planted a kiss on Hadid's cheek.



Reacting to the performance, many netizens slammed the actor for his inappropriate actions and for kissing Hadid without her consent and making her uncomfortable. Hours later, Gigi finally reacted to Varun's performance.



On Sunday, Hadid shared a video of her and Varun on her Instagram stories as she thanked the Bollywood actor for making her Bollywood dreams come true.



Sharing the video, the 27-year-old model wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true (sic)." She also shared several laughing emojis.



Varun quickly replied, "The sweetest and the cutest. Gigi making my dreams come true."



Apart from thanking Varun, Gigi is even now following the Bollywood actor on Instagram.



The clip that irked twitterati shows Varun performing on stage at the opening of the Cultural Centre when he invites supermodel Gigi Hadid from the crowd. Gigi enthusiastically walks up to the stage, and in no time, Varun lifts her and twirls and the actor plants a kiss on her cheek.