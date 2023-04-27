1MDB scandal: Ex-Fugees member Pras Michel found guilty of illegal influence in US politics

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a former member of the Fugees, has been found guilty of 10 counts, which include corruption, for allegedly using money to influence US politics, reported the BBC. As per prosecutors Michel received over $100m from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low in the 1MDB scandal. The money was used in two efforts to influence US politics. Michel was also convicted of lobbying on behalf of China's government. Michel's lawyer plans to file an appeal and has filed motions for a mistrial. The trial featured testimony from Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel was accused of bringing illegal foreign influence during the Obama and Trump administrations.

Also Read: Explained | Leonardo DiCaprio testifies at rapper Pras Michel's money-laundering, bribery trial

What is the 1MDB scandal?

The 1MDB scandal involves the Malaysian government investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The fund was established in 2009 by the then-Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, with the aim of promoting economic development in the country. However, over the years, billions of dollars from the fund were allegedly siphoned off by high-level officials and their associates for personal gain. The scandal involved allegations of fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery. It all first came to light in 2015 when investigations by international media outlets and anti-corruption organisations revealed suspicious financial transactions linked to the fund. The revelations triggered a series of investigations in Malaysia and several other countries.

The scandal had far-reaching consequences for Malaysia, leading to significant political and economic turmoil. In addition to the downfall of the ruling party, the scandal also resulted in the loss of investor confidence in the country. The investigations revealed that funds from 1MDB were used for lavish parties, expensive art purchases, luxury properties, and other extravagant expenses. Some of the funds were also allegedly used to finance political campaigns.