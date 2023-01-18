10 most anticipated OTT releases of 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar; Check full list with release date

As we are done with New Year celebrations and the holiday season is over, here is the list of the most anticipated movies of this year to brighten up your day. Some of the movies have been already released and some are set to release. Some of the series have already made a mark on the audience's minds and they are already waiting impatiently for the next season, well, we have all the details of those series as well. Take a look:

1. Fauda Season 4

It was announced in late 2020 that season four of the Israeli action and thriller drama series will hit the mobile and TV screens in 2023. Fauda created a huge fan following for itself both globally and in India. There are reports that the new season will have 12 episodes which focus on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff's experiences. The new season of the series has already been aired last year in July in its native country Israel on Yes TV, an Israeli broadcaster.

Synopsis: It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the special unit of IDF and his team. In the first season, they were seen pursuing an arch-terrorist of Hamas known as "The Panther".

Where to watch: Netflix

Tentative release date: 20 January

2. The Rig

The Rig is a science fiction thriller TV series which is created by David Macpherson and has six episodes. The TV series is so thrilling that one of the highly acclaimed authors, Stephen King gives the series his stamp of approval and recommends watching it.

Synopsis: The crew of the North Sea stationed at Kinloch Bravo oil rig were on their way back to the mainland when a mysterious fall rolled in and cuts off communication with the outside world. The crew drives to their limits of endurance and loyalties with each other and were eventually forced into a confrontation with forces that are beyond their imagination.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 6 January

3. Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT platform debut with this upcoming crime-thriller series alongside the megastar, Vijay Sethupati. A glimpse of the series was released on the birthday of Vijay Sethupati, on 16 January.

Synopsis: In the series, Vijay can be seen in the character of a cop called Michael who is after a con artist, who is Shahid Kapoor's character Sunny. It will be an eight-episode crime thriller series which is told through the perspective of a clever underdog street artist who is on a hunt against the system that favours the elite.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 10 February

4. Your Place or Mine

This new romantic comedy on Netflix will feature Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon which will show two poles apart persons falling in love with each other with some twist. The trailer of the movie has been recently released and has already garnered a lot of praise for its unique storyline.

Synopsis: The plot of the movie revolves around Debbie and Peter who are best friends but are completely opposite to each other. Debbie lives with her kid in LA, while in New York, Peter thrives on change. After they swap houses and lives for a week, they find out that what they think they want might not be what they actually need.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 10 February

5. Heart of Stone

Tom Harper is all set to release its next feature this year, Heart of Stone, which is an action thriller spy movie starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. This will also mark the debut of Alia Bhatt in Hollywood. Tom Harper has also directed movies and series like, Peaky Blinders, War & Peace, Wild Rose, and The Aeronauts.

Synopsis: The film is reportedly about a CIA agent Rachel Stone, who is the only one standing with her organisation and losing its most crucial asset. Stone lives a solitary life, unable to pursue any personal relationships due to her spy life. In the teaser of the film, both Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt are seen in numerous stunt scenes, action shots, chasings and jumpings.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: To be announced

6. The Last of Us

The series is based on a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog. The series is an American post-apocalyptic drama TV series which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This is said to be the largest TV production in Canadian history ever. The series was originally released on HBO and is also the first series based on a video game.

Synopsis: The television series is set twenty years after modern civilization collapsed. Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, is paid to be transported out of an oppressive quarantine zone by Joel, a seasoned survivor. What begins as a simple mission quickly devolves into a violent, depressing journey as they both must travel across the United States and rely on one another for survival.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 15 January

7. Asur Season 2

There is a lot of buzzes that season two of Asur will be releasing this year. The psychological crime thriller stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti and has a unique tale of the two opposing worlds: good and evil.

Synopsis: A former forensic expert returns to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they investigate the brutal murders of a serial killer in Varanasi.

Where to watch: Voot Select

Release date: To be announced

8. Rocket Boys Season 2

Sony LIV's journal drama web series is all set to come back with its season 2 this year. The story is about India's scientists and space researchers coming together to launch India's space programme and India's nuclear bomb programme. As of now, nothing official has come from the director of the series.

Synopsis: Rocket Boys is the real story behind India's space programme which stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra. The series starts with CV Raman and Dr Homi Jehanghir Bhabha and tells the entire story of their students Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ ABdul Kalam, and the intellectual tussle among them.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: To be announced

9. The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's most anticipated project will be released this year. The film will see the debut of many new star kids, like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The movie has already wrapped up its shooting and also shared a glimpse of the movie and its characters last year.

Synopsis: The Archies film is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: To be announced

10. The Good Wife

After doing a Netflix film, Tribhanga, Kajol is all set to star in this US legal drama on Hotstar. It will be the first time that Kajol will be seen as a lawyer in any movie.

Synopsis: This show, which is a remake of CBS Studios' legal drama The Good Wife, will be led by Bollywood veteran Kajol, who will play a lawyer for the first time in her career. Although plot details are being withheld, the original follows the protagonist as she works in litigation to provide for her two children after her husband is imprisoned following a corruption and sex scandal.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar