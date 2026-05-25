/'I Had A Blast': Black Panther actor Winston Duke on sharing the Anime Awards stage with Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna continues to take Indian cinema to the global stage with her growing international recognition and massive fan following across industries. Joining her at the Anime Awards this year was Winston Duke, globally loved for his powerful presence in the Black Panther franchise. Their appearance together at the prestigious event instantly became one of the most talked-about highlights from the evening.
Mandanna at Anime Awards
Last year, Mandanna became one of the few Indian actresses to present at the Anime Awards, marking a huge milestone for Indian representation on a global entertainment platform. This year, she returned to the stage once again, this time alongside Duke.
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Duke shares heartfelt message on social media
What added even more warmth to the moment was the actor's heartfelt caption after the event. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, he wrote, "This was my first ever trip to Japan, and what an experience it was… it felt surreal to immerse myself in such a rich culture and meet such incredible people. Including sharing this moment with the incomparable @rashmika_mandanna… I had a blast… pure peace!"
Their appearance together at the Anime Awards has now become one of the biggest global crossover moments seen across the internet. Fans from Hollywood, anime lovers, and Indian cinema audiences flooded social media, celebrating the unexpected yet exciting collaboration between Mandanna and Duke.
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Mandanna's work front
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She also has Pushpa 3, Animal Park, Mysaa, and Ranabaali in the line.