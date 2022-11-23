Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' to soon unravel mystery on OTT, check release date, plot inside     

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Bollywood movie 'Blurr' is creating a lot of buzz on social media, especially after the release of its motion poster. Digressing from the usual theatrical release, the movie has instead chosen to make a big bang on OTT platforms. Hindi film Blurr will have Indian actor Taapsee Pannu in a leading role. It is not the first time that Taapsee starter will put on a show beginning from OTT platforms. Earlier as well, Taapsee Pannu's 'Tadka: Love is Cooking' also made a straight OTT release on the same platform.

When the movie is out? and Where can you stream?

Bollywood movie Blurr will stream on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie will be made available to the fans from 9 December 2022. The release announcement was made by the platform on its social media handle. The post had a video which shows a motion picture where two pictures of Taapsee is displayed and the video is a bit blurred. Not much is revealed about the movie storyline or other details in the shared motion picture. The post read, “There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December. #Blurr #ZEE5." The poster did a good job in building up anticipation ahead of the release. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will be a success to make a statement.

Blurr Cast and Crew

It is Taapsee Pannu's first venture as a producer. With the stunning Taapsee Pannu in the leading role, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Kruttika Desai, Babita Anant, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sorabh Chauhan, and Manish Sharma. Pannu will be seen playing the charater Gayatri in her acting. Blurr's director is Ajay Bahl and the movie is written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl. The film's producers are Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, Tony D'souza, Pradeep Sharma, and Manav Durga. The production banners include Zee Studios, Outsiders Films, and Echelon Productions.

Blurr's plot

The 2010 Spanish horror and psychological thriller Julia's Eyes by Guillem Morales served as the inspiration for the movie. Since the complete trailer has not been released and only the motion picture is available there is not much out about Blurr's plot. However, it is known that the movie will be anchored on a woman who is slowly losing her vision while trying to look into the death of her twin sister. Back in July 2021, Taapsee Pannu posted the movie's first image to her Instagram page.