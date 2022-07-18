'I'm a Hindu. Is it a sin to be a Hindu?', ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan responds to unfair criticism

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan has opened up regarding the criticism from reviewers who targeted his Hindu identity shown in the movie ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', based on his life. A video has gone viral on the realms of social media where Nambi Narayanan can be seen explaining his point and asking if it was a sin to be a Hindu.

“It is funny sometimes. You know somebody wrote a review saying that Nambi Narayanan is shown as Hindu. Nambi Narayanan is doing some Utsavam, reciting Suprabhatam, this, that, and all kinds of things. He is a 'Brahmin'. He is a Hindu. Hindutva is being shown. I just wanted to ask you, I am a Hindu. I mean I have no shame in saying that. Is it a sin to be a Hindu?” said Nambi in the video.

Nambi further argued that he is a Hindu and thus, the movie showed him as a Hindu only as it could not have shown him as a Muslim or Christian. He further asserted that he was not a Brahmin, and even if he was, why would people want to cut them(Brahmin) off.

"Is it a sin to be a Brahmin? I am not a Brahmin, that is a different question. Is it a sin? If there is a Brahmin fellow, you will just cut him short. There are so many Brahmins, who have given their lives for this country. Not just one. I can give you a list. So the point I am making is we are unnecessarily coloring the issue.”

The ISRO scientist, who was wrongfully terminated from his service reiterated that he had no political inclinations toward any party. Thus, anyone drumming his name for the sake of politics should not try to go that avenue. Nambi also noted that he received praises from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who are at the opposite ends of the political spectrum.

"I will tell you. Forget about Narendra Modi. Do you know that the present chief minister of Kerala has given me excellent support? In what way his support is less? He has cut down on the fighting of my case. So you will call me a communist fellow?”

It is pertinent to note after the movie was released, some reviewers and netizens objected to Narayanan being shown as a devout Hindu in the movie. The visuals of Narayanan conducting 'puja' in his room were questioned while patriotism and reference to a particular religion were the few plot points raised by the detractors.

The movie stars R Madhavan who portrays the title character of Nambi Narayanan. Despite being in its third week at the box office, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is still giving stiff competition to new releases.

