American Horror Story Season 12: Release date, cast, trailer & more; Will Evan Peters stage a comeback?

American Horror Story Season 12: The stage is set for American Horror Story Season 12. Unlike previous seasons, this season will be based on a book, “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine. The filming of the season will start in May this year, as per a statement by Ryan Murphy. The novel will be released in August this year. Are you curious about the theme of the novel?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book is "described as a suspenseful thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to ensure her pregnancy never happens." According to author Andrea Bartz, it is also referred to as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed."

American Horror Story season 12 release date

Although no announcement has been made officially regarding the release date of American Horror Story season 12, it is expected to go live in October this year. The season is expected to be 10 hours long, divided into 10 episodes of 1 hour each. Two episodes will be aired every Wednesday night for five weeks straight following the debut show, as per speculations.

American Horror Story season 12 full cast

Two additional prominent personalities joined for this 12th edition shortly after its announcement was made: Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts. Roberts is not new to the famous FX series, who has already appeared in "Coven," "Freak Show," "Cult," "Apocalypse," and "1984," but Kardashian is new to the franchise.

In the upcoming months, more casting announcements are anticipated. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O'Hare, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, Jamie Brewer, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman are a few well-known performers who have made appearances in several seasons.

Will Evan Peters feature in season 12?

The frequent "American Horror Story" co-star was absent from the 11th season, most likely due to scheduling issues with the critically acclaimed "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix. Peters has acted in nine different episodes of AHS in total. His most recent appearance was in "AHS: Double Feature" as Austin Sommers, a bloodsucking writer who occasionally dressed as Patty O. Furniture, a drag queen. There is currently no information on whether Peters will come back to the AHS series.

American Horror Story season 12 trailer