/From a leopard skin seizure to a wider probe: What we know so far

A wildlife crime investigation in Madhya Pradesh has taken a new turn, bringing a Delhi-based conservation organisation into the focus of investigators.

The case began with the seizure of 10 leopard skins on July 23, when four people were arrested on the Gwalior-Agra highway, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) is now examining the circumstances surrounding the seizure and the alleged links of two of the arrested men with Wildlife SOS.

According to The Indian Express, the two men are Bhagwan Singh, also known as Salim, and his associate Wasim. Investigators reportedly found that both had links to Wildlife SOS, with Singh having been associated with the organisation for at least five years.

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Wildlife SOS had initially claimed credit for the seizure through its Forest Watch unit, the newspaper reported.

The investigation subsequently widened as authorities began examining whether the two men's association with the organisation had any connection with the alleged poaching activity.

What investigators are examining

The central focus of the investigation is whether there was a wider network behind the seizure and what role, if any, the two men may have played. The Indian Express reported that investigators are examining claims that the arrested suspects acted on the instructions of Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan.

Investigators have also reportedly collected what they describe as “substantial digital evidence”. According to the newspaper, authorities are examining whether Satyanarayan had any role in organising alleged poaching activities and subsequent seizures. Investigators are also examining whether such activities were intended to strengthen the organisation's anti-poaching credentials and help it attract institutional support, donors or grants. These are allegations being examined as part of an ongoing investigation and have not been established as facts by a court.

The MP STSF has issued a notice to Satyanarayan asking him to appear before investigators in Shivpuri on August 17.

Leopard remains and traps recovered

The investigation has also moved beyond the 10 skins seized on the highway. According to The Indian Express, investigators found several locations in the Shivpuri and Morena forest areas where leopard remains had allegedly been buried. The remains have been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India for DNA analysis. The testing could help investigators determine whether the remains are connected to the seized skins and whether there are links between different parts of the suspected wildlife-trafficking operation. Three leg-hold traps were also recovered, the newspaper reported. Investigators are examining their possible connection to the network under investigation.

At this stage, the recovered material is evidence being examined by authorities and does not by itself establish who was responsible for the alleged offences.

Why a 2023 seizure is also being examined

Investigators are also looking at an earlier wildlife seizure in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Express reported that Bhagwan Singh and Wasim were present during a 2023 seizure in the Sathyamangalam forest. Wildlife SOS had also claimed credit for that operation. Authorities are examining whether the presence of the same individuals has any relevance to the current case. Their reported presence at the earlier operation does not, on its own, establish wrongdoing. Investigators will have to determine whether there is a substantive connection between the two incidents.

Probe expands to possible trafficking links

Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden Sameeta Rajoura told The Indian Express that the state authorities were coordinating with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). The coordination is aimed at examining possible links to wildlife trafficking and strengthening efforts to secure forests in the region, according to the report. A key part of the investigation will be establishing where the leopard skins came from, how they were obtained and where they were intended to go. Those answers could help authorities determine whether the case represents an isolated incident or forms part of a larger trafficking network.

Why Wildlife SOS is part of the investigation

Wildlife SOS is a Delhi-based conservation organisation founded in 1995 by Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani. The organisation operates wildlife rescue and conservation programmes and has worked with government authorities through various Memorandums of Understanding and other arrangements. Its Forest Watch initiative is involved in wildlife-crime intelligence and anti-poaching activities.

The current investigation has brought some of those activities under scrutiny because of the reported links between the organisation and two of the arrested suspects. According to The Indian Express, authorities are also examining the organisation's agreements with state governments. The report said this includes a pending MoU for a proposed bear rescue centre in Bhopal. That review does not itself establish wrongdoing by Wildlife SOS or invalidate its existing conservation programmes.

What Wildlife SOS has said

According to The Indian Express, Wildlife SOS CEO Kartick Satyanarayan had not responded to requests for comment at the time of the report. Secretary and co-founder Geeta Seshamani also did not respond to the newspaper's requests. The absence of a response means the allegations reported by investigators have not been answered by the organisation's leadership in the Indian Express report. At the same time, Wildlife SOS has previously described its Forest Watch operations as part of its efforts to combat wildlife crime. The organisation's role in the July seizure and its relationship with the two arrested men are now among the matters investigators are examining.

What happens next?

The immediate next step is Satyanarayan's scheduled appearance before the MP STSF in Shivpuri on August 17. Investigators are expected to examine the alleged links between the two arrested men and Wildlife SOS, the digital evidence referred to in the case, the leopard remains and traps recovered from the forests, and the reported connection with the 2023 Tamil Nadu seizure.

The DNA analysis of the leopard remains could provide further evidence.