Microsoft to upgrade its campuses in China, increase recruitment despite US' decoupling push

Microsoft will expand recruitment and upgrade its campuses in China following plans of major US businesses, including chipmaker Nvidia, to expand their presence in the Chinese market, despite the US decoupling push. The recruitment will be expanded next year to increase the number of employees to over 10,000.

The company currently has around 9,000 employees in China, with 80 percent of them being research and development specialists and engineering technicians. Microsoft plans to upgrade its campuses in Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province over the next three to five years.

"We will continue to strengthen our confidence and determination to develop in the Chinese market and expand investment in human resources, campuses, education and the local ecosystem to find new opportunities in China, boosted by China's accelerated development of the digital economy," said Hou Yang, chairman and CEO, Microsoft Greater China.

Experts say that the move will be perceived as a statement that the US business community sees China an ideal market, even though the US has been trying to break away from the country.

Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that he continues to see a large market for Nvidia's data centre chips in China, despite US restrictions on exports of two of its top chips to the country, Reuters reported.

