Hong Kong scraps international travel quarantine rule after more than two years

Amid ongoing pressure to relax strict COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong said on Friday it will scrap its controversial hotel quarantine policy for all international arrivals from September 26, over 2.5 years after it was first implemented. All international arrivals will need to self monitor for three days upon return in accommodation of their choice.

While they are free to go to work or schools, they will not be allowed to enter bars or restaurants for the period. A pre-flight PCR test which was required for travellers to Hong Kong 48 hours before flying will be replaced by a Rapid Antigen Test.

In line with China's "dynamic zero" COVID-19 strategy, Hong Kong had been imposing hotel quarantine for international arrivals.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents had slammed the city's COVID-19 rules, saying they threaten Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

Current rules dictate that all international arrivals spend three days in a self-paid hotel followed by four days of self-monitoring. Earlier, the duration of hotel quarantine was as much as three weeks, but it was gradually eased earlier this year.

Hong Kong's economy has taken a hit due to the rules, fuelling an exodus of both expats and local families. Some 113,000 people have left since mid 2021, according to government figures. Scores of flights have stopped operating to and from Hong Kong, which used to be one of the world's busiest and most efficient airports.

Several events have either been cancelled or postponed. Hong Kong has been planning to host a major finance conference and the international Rugby Sevens in November. But bankers have said quarantine-free travel is a precondition for attending the conference.

Both events have been widely seen as a bid to show that Hong Kong can resume business as normal.

(With inputs from agencies)