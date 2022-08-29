China launches criminal proceedings against 28 people suspected of assaulting women in viral video

Criminal proceedings were launched against 28 people suspected of assaulting a group of women in a viral incident that sparked outrage over gender-based violence in the country, Chinese prosecutors said Monday. Violence against women grabbed the limelight when a footage of a group of men assaulting four women at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, east of the capital Beijing, was shared widely online in June. The men carried out the assault after the women rejected their advances, the footage showed.

Prosecutors in Hebei province informed on China's Twitter-like Weibo service that they have obtained "reliable and sufficient" evidence and will begin legal proceedings against the suspects, including seven directly involved in the assault.

Also Read | CCTV footage: Men mercilessly beating women in China sparks outrage, nine arrested

Police identified the prime suspect in the attack as "Chen", saying he "recklessly used violence to commit evil", according to state broadcaster CCTV. The city's deputy police chief and five other police officers were sacked following the attack, and a crackdown was launched against organised crime.

Two women were hospitalised following the incident and two others sustained minor injuries, authorities said. Despite pressure from its patriarchal society, feminism has become a prominent topic of discussion in the country. But viral online essays slamming the attack as symbolic of the country's larger problem of gender-based violence were censored.

Women's rights campaigners say domestic abuse remains pervasive and under-reported in China, while prominent feminists also face regular police harassment and detention.

US-based Committee to Protect Journalists said that local journalists who travelled to Tangshan to seek information about the victims were harassed, intimidated and even detained

In early August, a Tangshan man allegedly killed his girlfriend by repeatedly running her over with his car in broad daylight. Surveillance footage of the incident sparked widespread outrage online before being censored.

(With inputs from agencies)