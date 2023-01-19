Avalanche strikes Tibet killing at least eight, China helping with rescue efforts

An avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet has killed at least eight people, municipal authorities said according to China's state media. Several more are still missing but the exact number is not clear. The Chinese government is helping with rescue efforts and a team has been sent to oversee operation to recover bodies.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm local time on Tuesday. The avalanche has trapped people in their vehicles

Authorities sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight, Global Times reported on Thursday. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has also dispatched a working group to Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

By Wednesday evening, emergency rescue headquarters had dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metres (1,000 feet), the report said.

Located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres (9,300 feet), Nyingchi is considered "the Switzerland of Tibet" by many travellers.

Avalanches are a fairly common occurrence in the Himalayas. Last October at least 26 people died as a mountaineering expedition was caught in an avalanche on Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II in India's northern state of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies)

