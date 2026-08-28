Quantum battlefield: The race to protect the digital kill chain

The next major war may begin long before the first missile is fired. A stolen signal, a jammed satellite or manipulated battlefield data could be enough to compromise an entire military operation.

Modern warfare increasingly depends on information moving at extraordinary speed. Satellites identify potential targets, drones provide surveillance, command centres process intelligence and aircraft or missiles can be directed towards a target within seconds.

But this digital kill chain also creates vulnerabilities. Communications can be intercepted, frequencies jammed, navigation signals spoofed and encrypted military networks targeted by adversaries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This is where quantum technology could transform warfare.

Quantum computing promises enormous computational power and could eventually threaten many forms of encryption used today. At the same time, quantum technologies could provide new ways of protecting sensitive communications.

Quantum Key Distribution, or QKD, uses principles of quantum physics to securely distribute encryption keys. Attempts to intercept the quantum information can disturb its state, allowing the communicating parties to detect potential eavesdropping.

Also Read: Bishkek prepares for SCO summit as PM Modi set to join Eurasian leaders

The military possibilities extend beyond secure communications.

Quantum sensing could potentially provide highly precise navigation without relying on vulnerable satellite signals, while advanced sensors are being researched for detecting objects and environmental changes with extraordinary sensitivity. Such technologies could have implications for aircraft, submarines and other military platforms.

The race is already underway.

China has invested heavily in quantum communications and sensing research, while the United States is pursuing quantum technologies for navigation, timing and military sensing.

India is also building capabilities. DRDO has conducted field trials of indigenous quantum communication technologies aimed at securing strategic networks.

The stakes are significant as India’s armed forces become increasingly networked and data-centric.

Tomorrow’s battlefield may therefore not belong simply to the military with the largest arsenal.

It could belong to the military that can see accurately, communicate securely and keep its data alive when the digital battlefield comes under attack.