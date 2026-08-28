/DK Shivakumar makes a U-turn, B Nagendra quits Karnataka cabinet

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 22:35 IST
In a dramatic political development, Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra resigned from the cabinet amid controversy linked to the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. The minister broke down while announcing his resignation and maintained that he was the victim of a political conspiracy. The resignation comes weeks after his re-induction into the cabinet and follows sustained opposition protests demanding his removal.