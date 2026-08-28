/Bishkek prepares for SCO summit as PM Modi set to join Eurasian leaders

Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek has been transformed as the city prepares to host the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Flags of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states line the capital’s main avenues, blue-and-white SCO ribbons wrap street lamps, and multilingual banners welcome arriving leaders. Among them is India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose presence underscores New Delhi’s continued engagement with the grouping it joined as a full member in 2017.

India’s priorities for the gathering centre around security, connectivity and civilizational link with the Eurasian landmass. On security, New Delhi is expected to reiterate its long-standing call for stronger collective action against terrorism, radicalisation and cross-border threats. At previous summits Indian PM Modi urged members to reject double standards and hold accountable those who support or finance terrorism.

On Connectivity, India seeks practical advances in transport and trade links across Central Asia. Other focus areas include trade, investment, technology and people-to-people exchanges, including civilisational dialogues and youth programmes that India has promoted to deepen cultural ties. "India’s priorities in SCO are based on secure SCO, during the Prime Minister’s address at the 2018 summit we have seen what secure stands for: Security, Economy and trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environment", Secretary West in MEA Sibi George said ahead of the visit.

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The visit also reinforces India’s broader strategic partnership with Central Asia and its preference for a multipolar, cooperative Eurasian order. In fact, the Indian PM travels to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. He is slated to have several bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the SCO summit. The summit, hosted by Kyrgyzstan, comes at a moment of heightened global tension, particularly the conflict in West Asia.

With Iran now a full SCO member, the organisation’s collective position will be closely watched. Yet the immediate atmosphere in Bishkek remains one of ceremonial readiness. Officials have polished the city centre, arranged floral displays and prepared venues for both the formal sessions and a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.