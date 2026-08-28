/Clashes after KMC removes TMC billboard from Abhishek Banerjee's residence

A major political controversy has erupted in Kolkata after Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, accompanied by police, moved to remove an allegedly unauthorized TMC billboard from the Camac Street office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. The operation triggered heated confrontations, scuffles, and protests from party workers. Several FIRs were filed and multiple arrests were made following the incident. TMC has alleged political vendetta, while authorities maintain the action was part of an enforcement drive against unauthorized structures.