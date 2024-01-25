Zimbabwe Cricket bans Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta for using recreational drug

Zimbabwe Cricket has banned all-rounders Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta from all cricketing activities for next four months. The decision comes after the players were found positive for using a recreational drug. The board has also deducted 50 percent of their salary for the next three months starting January. They were suspended immediately after an in-house dope test last month.

Apart from the duo, Kevin Jasuza has also been suspended immediately after being tested positive for the use of a recreational drug. While Madevere and Mavuta were given the penalties after a hearing on last Wednesday (Jan 17), Kasuza will soon appear for one regarding his case.

"In taking the decision, the Committee also considered some mitigating factors, with both players showing remorse and having already started working on withdrawing from the habit and getting their systems clean," said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement.

Madhevere has played two Tests, 36 ODI and 60 T20Is for Zimbabwe. He is yet score a run or take a wicket in Tests but has scored 705 and 1047 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively along with 13 wickets each in both formats. He made his debut for Zimbabwe in international cricket in March 2020 and had last played for the team in December 2023 in a T20I against Ireland.

Mavuta, on the other hand, is relatively less experienced than Madhevere. Mavuta has played four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is since making his debut in July 2018. He has scored 82, 88 and 61 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He has also taken 12 (Test), 10 (ODI) and four (T20I) wickets in three formats as well.