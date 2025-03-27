Ishan Kishan started his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a bang when he smacked 106 not out off 47 balls in SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) season opener against Rajasthan Royals. In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, he was out on a golden duck - becoming the sixth IPL player on the list of 100 and duck.

Before Kishan, Marcus Stoinis in 2024, Venkatesh Iyer in 2023, Shane Watson in 2018-19 and Suresh Raina in 2013 and Yusuf Pathan in 2010 had been through the same - 100 and duck.

Kishan was the second wicket on as many ball as Shardul Thakur broke through SRH's destructive top order and while Travis Head stayed on a few more overs, they could never recover from the double blow.

SRH kept hitting the balls and kept scoring along with losing wickets at the same pace. Eventually, SRH managed 190/9 in 20 overs.

Head was SRH's top scorer with 47 while Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 4/34.

Chasing the total, LSG too had a bad start as they lost Aiden Markram with just four runs on the board. Nicholas Pooran then launched an all-out attack on SRH.

Pooran added 116 runs in about seven overs with Mitchell Marsh before being trapped LBW by Pat Cummins but by that time, LSG only needed about 70 runs in nearly 11 overs.

A couple of quick wickets did slow down LSG towards the middle but skipper Rishabh Pant, who was dismissed for a duck on his LSG debut, stayed on. Pant was dismissed on first ball of 15th over - but on a waist-high no ball - or that's what everybody though before the third umpire ruled him out.

In last six overs, LSG only needed 28 runs and they scored them with five wickets and 23 balls left - winning their first game of the season.