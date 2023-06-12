WTC Final: Shubman Gill’s two-word message after India’s loss against Australia

India endured a forgettable batting performance on Sunday, getting bowled out for 234 while chasing 444 against Australia in the World Test Championship final. Despite starting the day with seven wickets in hand and requiring 280 runs, India’s batting was blown away before the first session could be completed.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland stood out among the bowlers, taking four and three wickets respectively. Australia has now become the only team to clinch four ICC titles. India missed another chance to secure their first ICC trophy since 2013. Shubman Gill’s post After the match, opening batsman Shubman Gill expressed his feelings on Twitter. He shared a picture of Team India and wrote, "Not finished." Not finished 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WSGwkkaH6v — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 11, 2023 ×

In a controversial incident on Day 4, Gill was caught in the slips by Cameron Green off Scott Boland's delivery. However, replays indicated that the ball touched the ground when the fielder made contact. Despite the uncertainty, the third umpire ruled Gill out, causing significant debate and criticism from figures like Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and fans.

This loss in the World Test Championship final marked India's second consecutive defeat in the event, following their previous loss to New Zealand in the inaugural edition in 2021.