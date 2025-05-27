WTC Final 2025: How will Cameron Green's return shake up Australia's middle-order batting?

Australia have found themselves in a bit of a selection headache ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s Stadium. The return of all-rounder Cameron Green back in form with the bat has sparked serious discussions about reshuffling the batting line-up for the Baggy Greens.

Green has been in superb touch during his county stint with Gloucestershire, scoring three centuries in eight innings while batting at No. 5. Also, in March 2024, he played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 174 against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. While he hasn’t played a Test match since the same New Zealand series, his red-ball form, especially in the county cricket has made him hard to look away from.

Also Read | England tour preparation would help Gill embrace Test captaincy and redefine his batting: Pujara

However, Green’s back surgery has ruled him out from bowling, and that affects Australia’s squad balance. Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Green could return as a specialist batter, but that would force some changes in the top and middle order.

“If you require the all-rounder in the conditions, that would then lend itself to a decision around the top order, And that’s not to dismiss the fact that Beau Webster can be a bat only as well.” McDonald was quoted saying to SEN Radio.

Now let us understand the two different batting scenarios of Australia's batting order.

A) Possible top 6 with Green

1. Usman Khawaja

2. Travis Head

3. Cameron Green (at no.3)

4. Marnus Labuschagne

5. Steve Smith

6. Josh Inglis

B) Possible top 6 without Green

1. Usman Khawaja

2. Sam Konstas or Beau Webster (in case Green is left out)

3. Marnus Labuschagne

4. Steve Smith

5. Travis Head

6. Josh Inglis

As Head coach McDonald summed it up: “There’s an XI on a board, but it’s got some dashes with multiple names in different positions.”

The conditions at Lord’s will likely decide which way the Baggy Greens would go. Green adds quality with the bat, but without his bowling, the team may need to find balance elsewhere.