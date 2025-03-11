Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrapped up their Women's Premier League campaign on a positive note, defeating Mumbai Indians by 11 runs on Tuesday (March 11) and denying them a direct berth in the final.

This result secured Delhi Capitals’ place in the final on March 15, as they finished atop the table. MI, meanwhile, will face Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on March 13 at the same venue. DC, entering their third consecutive final, will aim to finally claim the elusive title.

Batting first, RCB posted a commanding 199/3, powered by skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 53 off 37 balls. Ellyse Perry (49 off 38), Richa Ghosh (36 off 22), and Georgia Wareham (31 off 10) provided strong contributions to boost the total.

In response, MI fell short and ended at 188/9. Despite an explosive 35-ball 69 from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sajeevan Sajana’s quickfire 23 off 12, MI couldn't cross the finish line. Perry played a crucial role, dismissing Sciver-Brunt and Sajana at key moments.

RCB’s bowling attack was led by all-rounder Sneh Rana, who impressed with figures of 3/26 in four overs. Wareham (1/29) and Kim Garth (2/33) also contributed to RCB’s successful defense of their total.

Smriti finds form

Earlier, RCB got off to a flying start as Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana put on 41 runs in quick succession. Meghana, who struck a quickfire 26 off 13 balls, entertained the Brabourne Stadium crowd with her attacking strokes before falling to Hayley Matthews.

Mandhana, who had struggled throughout the season, found form and took the attack to the MI bowlers. She smashed Shabnim Ismail for an early boundary and punished Amelia Kerr for 22 runs in a single over, including two massive sixes. She reached her half-century with a stylish boundary off left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia before being caught at long-off.

Perry anchored the innings after Mandhana’s dismissal, while Ghosh and Wareham provided the late fireworks to propel RCB past 190. Among MI bowlers, Matthews (2/37) was the most successful, but their attack struggled to contain RCB’s aggressive batting.

Despite being out of the title race, RCB ended their season on a high, while MI will now have to battle through the eliminator for a shot at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies)