Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has emphasised the importance of preparation as the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup approaches.

"We want as much intel as possible before playing the game. It is back in everyone's mind that the World Cup is coming up later this year," Sutherland was quoted saying to ESPNcricinfo.

A dynamic player known for her all-round abilities, Sutherland made her international debut in 2020 after excelling in domestic cricket with Victoria and the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL. One of her standout performances came in the 2024 Test match against South Africa at the WACA, where she scored a stunning 210 runs and picked five wickets.

WPL vs WBBL

Having featured in both the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL), Sutherland shared her perspective on the contrasting cricketing cultures in Australia and India.

"Culturally, there's a significant difference with the Indian local players. I have really enjoyed spending time and getting to know them; that's a pretty cool part of playing the WPL. The WBBL has been around for ten years, so domestic players there are probably a bit more experienced and have a certain level of calmness. Indian players will continue improving with more exposure to high-pressure games," she explained.

When asked if she was working on any new bowling variations, Sutherland kept things under wraps. "Not that I'm willing to reveal. I'm always working on different things, but that's for everyone to see on the field," she said with a smile.

Crowd atmosphere: Chinnaswamy vs MCG

Comparing the energy of fans at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sutherland acknowledged the passionate Indian crowd. "Not intimidated. You have to embrace it. Indian crowds can be louder than 86,000 at the 'G'. They put up a pretty good competition in terms of noise, but atmosphere-wise, it’s hard to beat an MCG final," she opined.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, Sutherland highlighted the challenge of adapting to different venues. "The key part of a World Cup is moving around and playing at different venues. You want to get as much intel as possible before each game," she reiterated.

The 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, set to be the 13th edition, will take place in India, marking the country's fourth time as hosts after 1978, 1997, and 2013. This tournament will also be the last to feature just eight teams. Defending champions Australia will aim to secure their eighth title after their 2022 triumph.

