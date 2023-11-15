LIVE TV
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI hundred, breaks Tendulkar's long-standing record to make history

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI hundred, breaks Tendulkar's long-standing record to make history Photograph:(Twitter)

With his 50th ton, Virat Kohli now has the most hundreds in the 50-over format as he leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar’s tally in his own backyard of Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. He also broke Sachin’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition surpassing his tally of 673 runs. 

India’s legendary batter Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday (Nov 15) after he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI hundreds in the World Cup semifinal contest. With his 50th ton, he now has the most hundreds in the 50-over format as he leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar’s tally in his own backyard of Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. He also broke Sachin’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition surpassing his tally of 673 runs. 

More to Follow…

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

