India’s legendary batter Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday (Nov 15) after he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI hundreds in the World Cup semifinal contest. With his 50th ton, he now has the most hundreds in the 50-over format as he leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar’s tally in his own backyard of Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. He also broke Sachin’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition surpassing his tally of 673 runs.