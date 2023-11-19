LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Who is the pitch invader who gate-crashed World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia?

New DelhiEdited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

The man , who called himself as Wayne John, attempted to unfurl the Palestinian flag before being taken away by the security guards. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

During the 14th over of the match, a man wearing a face mask that resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag and a T-shirt with the slogans 'Stop Bombing Palestine' and 'Free Palestine' invaded the middle of the pitch in the 132,000-seat mega-stadium

The protester who invaded the pitch in Narendra Modi stadium in western Ahmedabad city, Gujarat, during the World Cup finals between India and Australia was identified as “Wayne John” on Sunday (Nov 19).

During the 14th over of the match, a man wearing a face mask that resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag and a T-shirt with the slogans “Stop Bombing Palestine” and “Free Palestine” invaded the middle of the pitch in the 132,000-seat mega-stadium.

The man attempted to unfurl the Palestinian flag before being taken away by the security guards.

trending now

Pitch invasion exposes gaping holes in security 

The pitch invasion incident has exposed gaping the holes the tight security considering that major Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Indian politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance.

While being taken away, the man revealed his name to the reporters as “John”, and added that he entered the field to meet Virat Kohli.

"My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine," he was seen speaking.

×

According to reports, Wayne Johnson is an Australian of Chinese-Filipino heritage. He was detained and sent to the Chand Kheda Police Station.

Next course of action unknown 

Since he is a foreign national, it is not yet known what kind of action will be taken against him.

The International Cricket Council— the global governing body of cricket—does not allow political protests at the games.

The October 7 assault on Palestine by Hamas terror group killed 1,200 Israelis, while at least 200 were taken as hostages.

Whereas more than 12,000 have been killed in the retaliatory attacks by Israel, which has embarked on a new mission to seize the Gaza Strip territory.

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

RELATED

ODI World Cup Final: Travis Head points out key Pat Cummins decision in win, says 'it was great to bowl first'

World Cup 2023: 'Wasn't our day', Rohit Sharma reveals reason for defeat against Australia in final

We stand with you today and always: PM Modi's message to Team India after World Cup final loss