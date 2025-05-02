Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has revealed who helped him shape his career in early days when starting out in IPL and for India. Kohli made the comments on RCB podcast and some of those videos have been shared on RCB's social media handle X.

"Out of all players I played with initially, Boucher had the biggest impact on me. He figured out what my weaknesses could be, If I wanted to go to the next level, this is what I need to do, without me asking him anything. He told me that 'when I came to commentate in India three-four years from now and I do not see you playing for India, you would do a disservice to yourself. So he really stunned me with the conversations he had with me," said Kohli in the video.

Bucher played in IPL for four seasons from 2007 to 20011 and the first three seasons with the RCB when Kohli was young and trying to make his mark.

Virat definitely took Boucher's advice and is now known has one of the best players ever to play the game of cricket. In IPL, he has the most runs in history of the tournament but no trophy though.

Kohli, who has played for RCB since the inception of IPL, however, has been grateful for the love fans have showered him with over all these years.

"The love that I have received from the fans, I do not think any silverware or any trophy can come close to that," he added.

In the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 443 runs in 10 innings - the most for RCB as they sit second on the points table and look certain to make it to the playoffs.