Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not be playing the next round of Ranji Trophy matches due to injuries, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Advertisment

As per the report, both cricketers have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s medical staff that they are carrying niggles and will not be able to take part in the matches starting January 23.

While Kohli had neck pain and had to take an injection, Rahul has an elbow issue that is likely to keep him out of Karnataka's match against Punjab.

BCCI adopts new measures

Advertisment

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday (Jan 16) in a 10-point policy to promote 'discipline and unity' in the national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

Advertisment

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

Players confirmed for next round of Ranji Trophy

So far, three players — Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja — have confirmed to play in the next round of Ranji Trophy. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been practising with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has also turned up for practice as well but is yet to confirm his availability.