Australia could have a new opening batter in Sri Lanka, George Bailey said on Thursday (Jan 9) as the visitors announced a 16-man squad for two Tests. Sam Konstas, who made his international debut against India during the Boxing Day Test, impressed everyone with his brave approach in two contested matches, with middle-order dynamite Travis Head looming as another potential option.

Konstas opened in Melbourne, replacing Nathan McSweeney, and took on Jasprit Bumrah. He slammed the ranked number one Test bowler to all parts, including hitting him a six off a ramp shot, shocking the cricket world. Though he got involved in a verbal tussle with Virat Kohli and Bumrah across two Tests, Konstas’ whirlwind cameos at the top pressed his case for future selections.

Speaking of the rookie batter, Bailey said Sam is a quick learner and that they expect him to deliver on his first overseas tour.

"I guess, in truth, you never really know (how they'll handle particular conditions) until someone's faced with them," Bailey said. "What we have seen is he's a quick learner. (He) absorbs a lot of information.

"So, (we're) expecting him to get to get a lot out of it. I know from his spin play in Australia and the opportunities he's (had) in different parts of the world, we think he's got a game that's well suited and a technique that can stand up.

"But, that's one of the exciting things about this tour – we will learn a bit more about his game in different conditions to what he's just faced in Australia,” the chief selector added.

‘Travis is an option’

Travis Head has been Australia’s most ruthless batter across formats for some time now. The left-handed batter finished as the highest run-scorer (448 runs in nine innings) in the recently concluded India Tests. He scored back-to-back hundreds in the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, respectively, and was at the crease when debutant Beau Webster hit the winning runs in the final match to complete the series win.

However, with the Sri Lanka Tests looming, Bailey confirmed that Head also remains in line to play at the top at some point in two Tests, with the head coach (Andrew McDonald) and captain (Steve Smith) taking the final call.

"Trav's an option (to open)," Bailey said. "We've got a number of options, and there's been a few preliminary discussions around where that may land, and that may depend on the makeup of that first XI. I think Andrew (McDonald, head coach) and Steve (Smith, captain) will settle on that in due course once we hit Sri Lanka,” he continued.

