The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the annual central contracts for the Senior Women’s team for the 2024-25 season. The contracts categorise players into three grades—A, B, and C—based on their performances and contributions to the national team.

The top-tier Grade A category includes three of India’s most prominent players. Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain) and Deepti Sharma. These players have been instrumental in India's success in recent years. Harmanpreet and Smriti continue to lead the batting unit, while Deepti remains a key all-rounder. Their retention in Grade A underscores their consistent performances and leadership roles in the team.

The Grade B list features some of India’s brightest talents who have been regulars in the squad. Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma.

Shafali, known for her explosive batting, retains her contract, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh continues to impress with her finishing abilities. Jemimah Rodrigues, a vital middle-order batter, also remains in this category, reflecting her crucial role in India's batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Grade C category includes emerging players, some of whom have been rewarded with their first-ever central contracts. These include new entrants like Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy.

Both Shreyanka and Arundhati’s inclusion highlights their growing stature in Indian cricket. Their performances in domestic tournaments and international matches have earned them a place in the contracted players' list.

Harleen dropped

One of the most notable exclusions from the 2024-25 contract list is all-rounder Harleen Deol. Despite being a part of India’s squad in recent years, she has not been awarded a contract this time. Her exclusion suggests that the selectors are looking at new talent for the upcoming international season.

The revised contract list indicates the BCCI’s focus on maintaining a balance between experienced players and emerging talent. With the next ICC events on the horizon, the board is keen on backing young prospects while ensuring stability in the squad with established names.

(With inputs from agencies)