Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell has bid farewell to his illustrious journalistic career after more than five decades, penning his final piece on Sunday. The 81-year-old Australian icon reminisced about some of the most memorable moments he covered, including the legendary duel between Sachin Tendulkar and the late Shane Warne in the 1998 Chennai Test, as well as VVS Laxman’s historic 281-run knock against Australia in Kolkata.

"There have been many pleasures in writing, notably Sachin Tendulkar combating Shane Warne in Chennai. Other highlights included writing about the genius of Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting's aggression, and VVS Laxman's classic 281 in Kolkata," Chappell wrote in his farewell column for ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, he likened it to stepping away from cricket, emphasising that the timing felt right. "I've been writing for more than 50 years, but the time has come, and this will be my last column. Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket—I knew the time was right," he remarked. He recalled advice from former Australian captain Richie Benaud, who had once told him, "No, Ian, it's easy. You'll know the right time."

Never missed a deadline on an article

Chappell acknowledged that he would miss writing but shared a humorous anecdote about an early blunder—drinking before filing a column. Influenced by Pulitzer-winning writer Walter Wellesley "Red" Smith, Chappell adhered to the principle that alcohol never enhances writing. "I observed that rule almost exclusively, but having just retired from cricket, I forgot it once in my early days of journalism. After a few beers during a rain delay, I rushed to submit a column, only to find the next morning that it was absolute nonsense. I decided never to drink again before finishing a column."

Throughout his career, Chappell prided himself on never missing a deadline, even if he came close a few times. He credited his wife, Barbara-Ann, for her invaluable support as an excellent sub-editor. "However, the time has come to close the writing section of my computer. I wish each and every one who has helped and befriended me along the way all the best in their future endeavors."

Signing off, Chappell acknowledged that writing had become an integral part of his life, even surpassing his cricket and broadcasting careers. "A justifiable part of writing is that it's all your own work—it might be rubbish, but at least it's your rubbish."

With that, the cricketing great officially bows out, leaving behind a rich legacy in both sports and journalism.

(With inputs from agencies)