SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming: After a record-equalling score against Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to continue their impressive form against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the two teams face in Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match 7. After losing a thriller against Delhi Capitals, LSG will look to bounce back with plenty of positives. Ahead of the key clash between SRH and LSG, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest including match time and venue.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the SRH vs LSG IPL match:

When is the SRH vs LSG IPL match? Date

The SRH vs LSG IPL match will be played on Thursday (Mar 27).

Where is the SRH vs LSG IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the SRH vs LSG IPL match start?

The SRH vs LSG IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the SRH vs LSG IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the SRH vs LSG IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the SRH vs LSG IPL match online?

The SRH vs LSG IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth

Impact Sub: Avesh Khan