SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Last season's runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The meeting will be the sixth amongst the sides as SRH looks to narrow GT's 3-1 lead in the head-to-head meetings. Ahead of the key contest are all our Dream11 picks, including captains and squad.



Advertisment

SRH vs GT Match Preview

SRH have lost three consecutive matches in the IPL 2025 so far while GT have bounced back from their opening day defeat with back-to-back victories. A home win could do a massive favour to SRH while GT now look to advance in the points table.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Advertisment

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler

Batters: Travis Head (c), Shubman Gill, Aniket Verma, Sai Sudharsan

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, K Nitesh Reddy

Advertisment

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Sunday's contest will be the 6th meeting between the sides as GT hold the edge with 3 wins while SRH have won on only one occasion. One other contest ended in no contest between the sides.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Travis Head

Travis Head is an aggressive batter at the top of the order and had a great season last time scoring 567 runs in 15 matches. He scored a half century in the opening match.

2. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has done well for Gujarat Titans in the last few seasons and 426 runs in 12 matches last season. He will be a good captaincy pick.

3. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan scored a superb 100 against Rajasthan Royals in the opening match as provides a good deal for the Dream11.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

SRH vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips

Ishan Kishan has been in great form for GT so far, and could be a valuable addition to the side. We recommend him to be picked into the Dream11 side.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Team Analysis

SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad are bottom of the points table with just one win and three losses in four matches. After winning the opening match, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled in the last three matches and they will be hoping the return to home venue will bring in some change in fortunes.

GT: Gujarat Titans are third in the points table with two wins and a loss in three matches. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match by six wickets and will be high on confidence coming into this game. Kagiso Rabada has travelled back to South Africa due to personal reasons and will be unavailable for this match which is a big blow.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Sai Sudharsan, Aniket Verma

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, R Sai Kishore

Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs GT?

Considering poor form of SRH, we we expect them to return to form and beat GT in the IPL 2025 contest on Sunday (April 6).

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.