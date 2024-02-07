Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir post heartfelt praise for India U-19 after thrilling win in WC semi-final vs SA

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and batter Gautam Gambhir praised the India U-19 team after their thrilling win over hosts South Africa in ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday (Feb 6). Chasing 245, India were in trouble at 32/4 before Player of the Match and skipper Uday Saharan (81 not out) and Sachin Das (96) added 171 runs for the fifth wicket to help India achieve the target. With the win, India reached their record-extending fifth consecutive U-19 World Cup final.

Praising the youngsters, Ganguly wrote on his official X handle: "What a win from being 32 for 4 .. fantastic performance from the young boys .. some good talent in this South African side too @bcci," while Gambhir posted: “Fifth consecutive #U19WC final! Well done boys!” Have a look at the posts below: What a win from being 32 for 4 .. fantastic performance from the young boys .. some good talent in this South African side too @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 6, 2024 × Fifth consecutive #U19WC final! Well done boys! 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2024 × Speaking after the win, India U-19 skipper Saharan said: "It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games, and that will be good in the final. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all -- our environment and coaches are superb."

Earlier, South Africa posted 244/5 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (74) and Richard Seletswane (64) being the top scorers. It was also the first time India conceded 200 runs in the tournament. Raj Limbani was the pick of the bowlers having ended with figures of 60/3 in his nine overs.