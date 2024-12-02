Pakistan

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has made a staggering claim about Champions Trophy 2025 venue stance. Several reports claim that the PCB accepted the hybrid model, where India will play all its matches in the UAE (alternative venue), including the semis and the final, should India qualify, while Pakistan will play all its matches at home; Akhtar said this deal was perhaps already signed earlier.

Earlier, the BCCI informed the ICC of its stance of not sending the Indian Team across the border for the eight-team tournament due to tense relations between both countries; instead, the ICC and BCCI offered the PCB a hybrid model proposal, similar to what they accepted for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Though the Pakistan Board remained firm on not accepting this at any cost, they lowered their ground after the apex body’s two-day deadline warning. Per some reports, the ICC asked PCB to say yes to this proposal, or else upon refusing, they could lose the hosting rights altogether, with either the UAE or South Africa roped in as alternative hosts.

Fearing losing the hosting rights, the PCB seemed to have agreed to the hybrid model but has placed some conditions. The two main conditions are that Pakistan will adopt the hybrid-for-hybrid model solution while touring India during the current FTP, where India is hosting three men’s ICC tournaments and the women’s T20 World Cup.

The second one is that the ICC should increase Pakistan’s revenue share from six per cent, which the governing body denied outright but vows to pay compensation over and above the hosting fees. The BCCI, however, hasn’t responded to any of the demands, per a report in the Times of India (TOI).

Akhtar's thoughts on CT venue row

Meanwhile, Akhtar acknowledged PCB’s call to stand by their stance.

“You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine—we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position—why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call,” Akhtar said while speaking on Pakistan’s media channel, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He, however, shared different views on what Pakistan should do should India decide against touring Pakistan.

"In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," Akhtar noted.

The ICC, in accordance with the BCCI and PCB, will come up with a final decision sooner, with the reports suggesting that they are also working on the final schedule.

(With inputs from agencies)