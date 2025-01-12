Shakib Al Hasan, a veteran Bangladesh cricketer, has failed his second bowling test in Chennai and subsequently found no place in the 15-man Champions Trophy squad.

Shakib faced suspension from top-flight and international cricket over a suspected bowling action earlier, failing to pass the second test undertaken at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month. As a result, his suspension remains in place, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced in a statement.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK also remains in place. A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted,” the board statement read.

"While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” it further stated.

Shakib was reported for a suspect bowling action during a County game in September last year. The ECB conducted a bowling test at UK's Loughborough University late last year, which he failed, prompting the board to suspend him.

However, by clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, the apex body recognised it and enforced his suspension across all cricket.

No Shakib in the CT squad

Despite BCB president Faruque Ahmed saying on Friday that he would like to have Shakib back in the ODI team for the Champions Trophy 2025, the left-handed all-rounder found no place in the final 15, announced on Sunday (Jan 12). Star keeper-batter Litton Das also failed to make the cut.

The Bangladesh squad comprises veteran cricketers Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mustafizur Rahman, alongside several emerging players. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed made it to the 15, with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz retaining his place.

Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team.

Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy Squad 2025 –

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Nahid Rana

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is placed in Group A with India, Pakistan and New Zealand, beginning their season against the Men in Blue on February 20 in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)