Durban, South Africa

South Africa are in pole position in the first Test match after they skittled out Sri Lanka for just 42 runs in the first innings on Thursday (Nov. 28). Marco Jansen was the hero of Day 2, as he scalped seven wickets to condemn the island nation to their lowest Test total. At stumps on Day 2, the hosts were 132/3 in 40 overs and lead by 281 runs having been bowled out for 191 in the first session.

South Africa on top

Playing on Day 2 after a rain-curtailed opening day, South African batters struggled with the bat as Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara bagged three wickets each. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer with 70 runs, while Keshav Maharaj (24) and Kagiso Rabada (15) held ground for the last wicket to stretch the score closer to 200. Jasen was the only other batter to get into double figures as the Proteas were bowled out for 191.

Sri Lanka batters had a bad day at the office as only two batters got into double figures before being swept away by South Africa bowlers. The 24-year-old Jansen was at the peak of his bowling and ended with figures of 13/7, while pace partners Gerarld Coetzee and Rabada claiming the remaining three wickets. Kamindu Mendis was the top scorer with 13 for the visitors, while Lahiru Kumara was the only other batter with scores in double figures.

Five Sri Lanka batters got out for a duck, while it was the lowest score for them in their Test history.

South Africa in pole position

Having taken a lead of 149 runs in the first innings, South Africa batters started the second innings on a slow note. Opener Tony de Zorzi (17) and Aiden Markram (47) stitched a stand of 47 runs for the opening wicket. At Stumps, Tristan Stubbs (17) and Temba Bavuma (24) were at the crease as South Africa’s total lead is 281 and sit in pole position to win the contest.