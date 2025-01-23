Rohit Sharma’s much-talked-about return to the Ranji Trophy lasted just 19 balls as he got out for three runs during Mumbai’s home game against Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday (Jan 23). Besides Rohit, his fellow India teammates, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) and Shubman Gill (Punjab) also fell cheaply, with batting miseries continuing in Indian cricket.

Advertisment

After Mumbai elected to bat first at the BKC, Rohit and Jaiswal opened the innings; both returned to the pavilion inside the first half an hour. While Auqib Nabi trapped the young opener in front of the wicket on just four, seamer Umar Nazir dismissed the Indian captain who played a mistimed shot, with J&K captain Paras Dogra grabbing it successfully.

Also read | Abhishek Sharma reflects on management’s support after 1st T20I heroics

The disappointment continued for the batting veteran, who endured a horrible run with the bat in the past two Test match series. Against New Zealand, Rohit was vulnerable to the new ball, while others struggled against spin. However, on his recent and perhaps last tour Down Under, Rohit scored just 31 runs across five innings in three Tests.

Advertisment

Though Rohit missed the series opener in Perth for personal reasons, the only Test India won on that tour (under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy), his return to the playing XI, batting at number six in the second and third Test before returning to the top at the MCG helped India in no way. He never looked comfortable in the middle, reflecting his poor reflexes and ability to put the opposition down with his bat.

The Indian skipper sat out of the final Test, with India going down at the SCG, eventually conceding the BGT (for the first time in ten years) and the chance to qualify for their third straight WTC Final in England.

The repercussions

Advertisment

In the wake of two horrid outcomes, the BCCI tightened the screws by making it mandatory for everyone to feature in the domestic matches. Those opting out without obtaining permission from the chief selector and the head coach shall face penalties beyond disciplinary actions.

Following BCCI’s latest ten-point policy mandate shared with all centrally-contracted players and state associations, top stars like Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant vowed to feature for their respective Ranji Trophy teams.

No luck for the youngsters

Let alone Rohit, none of the top-order players, including Jaiswal and Gill - all three of whom have been picked for the Champions Trophy - failed to leave any mark. While Jaiswal got out for four, Gill, opening the innings for Punjab, departed for just four.

Elsewhere, Mumbai captain and out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane got out for 12 bowled by Nazir, who removed Rohit early.

(With inputs from agencies)