LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Rishabh Pant comeback date confirmed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Rishabh Pant has been out of action since December 2022 after an accident. (Source: @RishabhPant17) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The swashbuckling batter had gotten injured in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022 and has been out for recovery ever since.

Delhi Capitals Director for Cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter and franchise skipper Rishabh Pant will be playing in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Ganguly made the comments at an event in Kolkata where Delhi Capitals players took part in a training season including Pant.

The meet, however, was to discuss the franchise's process and strategy ahead of the IPL mini-auction of players on December 19. The swashbuckling batter had gotten injured in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022 and has been out for recovery ever since.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

trending now

"Rishabh won't be practising here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly further said.

“We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team,” he added.

In Pant's absence during the 2023 season, David Warner had led the side. The Capitals, however, had a horrific season as they finished ninth in the 10-team event. Delhi managed to win just five out of their 14 games - the least in the season after Sunrisers Hyderabad's four wins.

Pant is expected to provide much needed stability and direction to Delhi as and when he plays. The wicketkeeper's absence also forced India to look for other options in ODI, T20I and Test side as well of which he was an integral member.

While KS Bharat took the gloves in India's second World Test Championship final in June earlier this year, KL Rahul has been doing the glove duty for India in ODIs including at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semifinal hopes all but over after England bat first

Babar Azam to relinquish duties as Pakistan captain after World Cup: Report

World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq retires from ODI cricket after Afghanistan's dream WC run