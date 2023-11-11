Rishabh Pant comeback date confirmed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly

Delhi Capitals Director for Cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter and franchise skipper Rishabh Pant will be playing in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Ganguly made the comments at an event in Kolkata where Delhi Capitals players took part in a training season including Pant.

The meet, however, was to discuss the franchise's process and strategy ahead of the IPL mini-auction of players on December 19. The swashbuckling batter had gotten injured in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022 and has been out for recovery ever since.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

"Rishabh won't be practising here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly further said.

“We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team,” he added.

In Pant's absence during the 2023 season, David Warner had led the side. The Capitals, however, had a horrific season as they finished ninth in the 10-team event. Delhi managed to win just five out of their 14 games - the least in the season after Sunrisers Hyderabad's four wins.

Pant is expected to provide much needed stability and direction to Delhi as and when he plays. The wicketkeeper's absence also forced India to look for other options in ODI, T20I and Test side as well of which he was an integral member.