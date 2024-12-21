New Delhi, India

Rejected in the Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s domestic star Anmolpreet Singh broke Yusuf Pathan’s record for the fastest domestic hundred on Saturday (Dec 21) in List A Cricket (India’s domestic 50-over competition). The 35-ball ton saw him break the 14-year record after being snubbed by IPL franchises in the auctions in November. Courtesy of the score, Punjab beat Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad.

Anmolpreet breaks Pathan’s record

Known for his devastating batting approach, Anmolpreet’s snub in IPL came as a surprise for many as he represented the likes of Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad in the past. He went on a rampage in the white-ball contest on Saturday as Punjab chased down a 165-run target in just 12.5 overs. Riding on Anmolpreet’s brilliant knock, Punjab were scoring at a rate of 13 runs per over.

In his innings, the 26-year-old scored 9 sixes and 12 fours with 104 runs coming in boundaries from his 115-run knock. He was given a good helping hand by Prabhsimran Singh as he remained unbeaten on 35 off 25 while skipper Abhishek Sharma departed for 10 off 7.

The pair of Prabhsimran and Anmolpreet stitched an unbeaten stand of 153 runs for the second wicket as they took Punjab home in a one-sided win. All Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were expensive with the lowest economy of 9.5.

Earlier the record was held by Yusuf when he hit the century in 40 balls while representing Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was at the peak of his powers in the 2010s when he also won the ODI World Cup with the Indian team. He was part of the side under MS Dhoni with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli being the notable names on the list.